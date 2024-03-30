215 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,231.60. 164,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $714.98 and a twelve month high of $1,238.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,154.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,005.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

