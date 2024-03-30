3,177 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

