32,841 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

