3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

MMM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

