453 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $390.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.28 and a 200 day moving average of $441.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

