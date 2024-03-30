523 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,649,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
