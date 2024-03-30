5,643 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.41.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.