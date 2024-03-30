5,643 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

