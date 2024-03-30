57,872 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,789. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
