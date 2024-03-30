5,809 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 5,183,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

