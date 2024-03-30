7,656 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

