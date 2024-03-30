79,004 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.