79,860 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 7.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Whelan Financial lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 244,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

