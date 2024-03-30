7,999 Shares in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SRVR stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

