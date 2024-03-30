AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.31

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 26341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

