Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,085,472 shares.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

