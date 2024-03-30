Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.02

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 109,825 shares traded.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.