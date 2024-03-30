Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.02

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 109,825 shares traded.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 74,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

