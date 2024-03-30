Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.81. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 272,250 shares.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,043 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

