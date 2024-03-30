Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.34 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

