Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Accor Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.34 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
Accor Company Profile
