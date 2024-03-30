AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Down 3.6%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.81. 8,572,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,921,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

