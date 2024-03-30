AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.72

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.72 and last traded at $98.58, with a volume of 289238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
AECOM Stock Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
