AES (NYSE:AES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

