American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

