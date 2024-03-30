American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

