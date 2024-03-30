American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Raised by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

