Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

