Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $721,924.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gumer Alvero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $438.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

