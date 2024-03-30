Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

