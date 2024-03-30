AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 340064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.