Analysts Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Target Price at $22.56

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of VSTS opened at $19.27 on Monday. Vestis has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

