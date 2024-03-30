Analyzing Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & Its Peers

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intuitive Machines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 631 719 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.00%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -3.42% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.13% -24.67% -14.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million -$190,000.00 2.53 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $392.22 million 17.88

Intuitive Machines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

