Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 631,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,045,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 191,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

