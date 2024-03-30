argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.74.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $393.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.03. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

