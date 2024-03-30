Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

