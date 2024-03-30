ARPA Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $125.82 million and approximately $77.25 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARPA has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.09742827 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $114,146,732.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

