AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

Insider Transactions at AsiaBaseMetals

In other news, Director Raj Chowdhry bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 360,500 shares of company stock worth $35,905. Corporate insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.