Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.16

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.16 and last traded at $190.36, with a volume of 481610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Atkore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.