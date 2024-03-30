Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 12,690 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CSX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

