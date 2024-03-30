Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 79,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 9,807,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,046,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.