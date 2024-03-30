Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 437 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,228. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.