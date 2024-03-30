Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 720 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

