Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 80,305 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 243,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,582. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

