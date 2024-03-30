Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.33. 1,132,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.