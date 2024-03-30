Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 4.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,731. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

