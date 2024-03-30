Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,773. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

