Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $313,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,016 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

