Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.