Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

