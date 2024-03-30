Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $80.21. 1,345,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

