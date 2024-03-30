Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.