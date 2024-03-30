Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 79,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 442,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.